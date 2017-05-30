Samsung Display will reportedly supply OLEDs for Apple's iPhone 9

IN AN EXTENSION of the (rumoured) iPhone 8 deal, The Bell (via the Korea Herald) says that Samsung Display will supply as many as 180 million OLED screens for Apple's iPhone 9.

It might seem ridiculous to be talking rumours for an iPhone two generations in the future, but we at INQ newsdesk are nothing if not thorough.

Samsung has already been identified as the source of 80 million OLED displays for the iPhone 8, expected to be launched in September. On the face of it, this is unsurprising, as the company is by far the world's largest producer of OLEDs. However, earlier rumours pointed to both BOE Display and LG Display as potential suppliers. As OLED-Info notes, this may mean that LGD and BOE will not be ready in time to supply Apple with the quantity and quality of screens that the iPhone maker requires.

According to the report (which goes into an unusual level of detail for this early in the rumour cycle), both 5.28 in and 6.46 in displays will be supplied. That would put the iPhone 9 firmly in the phablet camp, and mean that Apple is introducing another change in form factor in 2018.

‘An industry source' is quoted, saying: "The two companies have recently signed a non-disclosure agreement on general conditions, including the screen size… Other details such as screen design and functions could be adjusted considering the phone is still under development."