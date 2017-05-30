BA bork-hapless means you ain't getting on no goddam plane

UK FLAG CARRIER AIRLINE British Airways is blaming a spectacular IT meltdown over the bank holiday weekend on a power surge.

The company's systems were offline for a matter of seconds, but the resulting chaos caused when backups failed to deploy resulted in days of flight disruption on a global scale affecting thousands of passengers.

Big BA Boss from Bilbao Alex Cruz has apologised, but said he won't resign on account of how there's not a lot the company could have done after a freak combination of circumstances. Which is debatable, says analysts.

Refreshingly, BA has concluded that there is no evidence of a cyber-attack and has denied that the problems were caused by outsourcing IT to other countries, a move that saw the axing of 700 IT jobs last year.

Instead, early investigations are concluding that the problem was solely down to a problem at a ‘local' data centre.

Some speculation suggests that although the problem was caused locally, the backup systems were indeed in India and staff had never received disaster recovery. Others have suggested that an update to the instant messaging system used by the company was to blame.

The question nevertheless remains, how does a company the size of BA allow this to happen. The problem spilled over to sister airlines including Iberia and Air Nostrum.

In an email obtained by several UK newspapers, Cruz warns customers that they shouldn't comment unless they have to.

"Guys, either you are part of the team working to fix this or you aren't. We are not in the mode of ‘debriefing on what happened' but rather ‘let's fix this mode'."

"In the meantime, if you do not want to get involved or cannot get involved, I would kindly ask you to refrain from live commentary, unless it is a message of support to the thousands of colleagues that love BA as much as you do."

So far, the compensation bill alone for passengers is said to be over £150m, not to mention the bill for investigating what the heck happened, and making good on the promise that it will never happen again.

BA isn't the first airline to go through this type of catastrophic IT failure. Last August Delta Airlines flights were grounded after a data centre fire, while in 2015, a number of American Airlines planes were downed because of a glitch with an iPad.

And BA itself has not been without its problems. Last autumn its ticketing system went the way of the bork, meaning that boarding passes were being written by hand. µ