European Union greenlights free WiFi for towns and villages

EUROPEAN LOCAL COMMUNITIES, WHATEVER THE HELL THEY ARE, are to be equipped with and offered WiFi hotspots under European Union proposals.

This plan has been bubbling under for some little time now, and was hinted at in September last year when the EU said that a thing called WiFi4EU could be used to blanket cities and towns with free and fast wireless when otherwise it would not be available.

"On 14 September 2016, the Commission published a proposal for the promotion of very fast wireless internet access in local communities. This service would be provided free of charge to the public at large. The areas covered would encompass public administrations, libraries and hospitals, as well as outdoor spaces accessible to all," explains the European Parliament.

"The aim is to increase accessibility to high-performance mobile internet, and to raise awareness of the benefits of such connectivity. It is planned to simplify administrative procedures and to use EU funds to provide financial support to the establishment of such networks."

The UK did a thing last June that surprised us, and could now mean that we stand outside of this WiFi bonanza and look on enviously and wonder how a gigabit society would feel under our feet. So we cannot be too enthused about this right now, but the Eurocrats certainly are.

"This action comes within the framework of the digital single market, and is one of several legislative proposals announced by the Commission with its communication, ‘Connectivity for a competitive digital single market - Towards a European gigabit society'", they added.

"The proposal aims to develop, by 2025, fast wireless internet connections for citizens in spaces where public services are provided. These could be public administrations, libraries and hospitals. Other places where community life takes place should be targeted too, such as outdoor spaces accessible to the general public.

"It is expected that this operation will raise citizens' awareness of, and interest in, high capacity internet services, thus promoting both the use of new, fast services, and the development of public infrastructure." µ