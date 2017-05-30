Shadow Brokers hacking group launches its monthly vulnerability service

INFAMOUS HACKING OUTFIT the Shadow Brokers has started its monthly zero-day dump service and promised to release some very interesting vulnerabilities this June.

The monthly service is a subscription thing that you can choose to join for 100 ZEC (Zcash), a virtual currency that works out at about £20,000 a month. The group has cleaned out its existing bitcoin account, which is something that has piqued the interest of people who work in security.

Shadow Brokers just emptied their Bitcoin wallet. This is the group that leaked the stolen NSA tools to the net. https://t.co/dy9HPA17SP — Mikko Hypponen (@mikko) May 29, 2017

The group explains its use of Zcash, though not in very flattering terms. "Be looking it up. Zcash is making claiming bitcoin + privacy. TheShadowBrokers is not making endorsements of Zcash. Theoretically only party seeing payment info is theshadowbrokers and theshadowbrokers only seeing amount and encrypted memo field, no sending address," it says as it admits that it does not quite trust the service.

Shadow Brokers, group who dumped NSA exploits used in #WannaCry, on their 'exploit subscription service'. Uses Zcash https://t.co/tDrcwHNPXT pic.twitter.com/ZKrbUQYpze — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) May 30, 2017

"If you caring about loosing $20k+ Euro then not being for you. Monthly dump is being for high rollers, hackers, security companies, OEMs, and governments. Playing "the game" is involving risks. Zcash is having connections to USG (DARPA, DOD, John Hopkins) and Israel. Why USG is "sponsoring" privacy version of bitcoin? Who the fuck is knowing? In defense, TOR is originally being by similar parties. TheShadowBrokers not fully trusting TOR either."

It is all very compelling, after all, who would not be convinced by such well-written marketing material. We do not want to lose 20 thousand euros and we probably are not what you would call high rollers. So we won't invest in the monthly zero-day vulnerability newsletter.

Anyone that does could find themselves getting a monthly dose of some of the finest vulnerabilities out there. The Shadow Brokers are the source of the NSA-leaked tools that crippled the NHS and made us all want to cry. Well, technically the NSA is the source of those vulnerabilities.

The Shadow Brokers are said to be foreign agents, we would agree with this based on the text above, but it is also possible that they just did not spend very long at school. Whatever, this could possibly make them decently well off, so who are we to judge. µ