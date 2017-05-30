Asus ZenBook Flip S: 'World's thinnest convertible' packs Core i7, Windows 10 S

PC MAKER Asus has unveiled a slew of laptops at the Computex trade show in Taipei, including what it's touting as the 'world's thinnest convertible'.

The ZenBook Flip S (above) measures in at 10.9mm thick, which Asus claims makes it 20 per cent thinner than the MacBook, and tips the scales at 1.1kg. The firm hasn't skimped on specs, though, and the Windows 10 S-powered convertible packs an Intel Core i7 processor that can achieve up to 3.5GHZ boost speeds, a 1TB SSD and 11.5 hours of battery life.

Elsewhere, the ZenBook Flip S packs a 13.3in 4K screen that flips around 360-degrees, a fingerprint sensor for secure logins via Windows Hello and a single USB-C port.

The Asus ZenBook Flip will go on sale later this year, with prices starting from $1,099 (around £850).

The firm also unveiled the ZenBook Pro, a high-spec laptop that packs a Nvidia GTX 1050Ti GPU, an H-series Core i7 CPU and 14 hours of battery life. It ain't as skinny as the Flip S at 18.9mm-thick but does pack a bigger 15.6in 4K display and claims a beefier 14 hours of battery life. It will be available later this year starting at $1,299 (around £1,000).

The ZenBook 3 Deluxe also made its debut at this year's Computex, with Asus touting it as, er, the 'world's most prestigious laptop'. It's skinner than the original ZenBook 3 at 12.9mm thick, and also packs a Core i7 processor, 14in Full HD display and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Pricing for the laptop will start at $1,199 (around £870).

Finally, Asus unveiled a duo of VivoBook laptops. There's the 15in MacBook Pro-esque Vivobook S that packs a Core i7 processor and a Nvidia GTX 940MX GPU, and a 15.6in 4K display, a Core i7 processor and a GTX 1050 GPU. VivoBook Pro, which packs a 15.6in. These will be available in the summer priced at $499 (£390) and $799 (£620), respectively. µ