Nvidia's Max-Q technology will bring GTX 1080 power to gaming laptops

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia has taken to Computex to announce a new design approach for gaming laptops that it claims will make them both 3x thinner and 3x more powerful than before.

Nvidia's new Max-Q design architecture, which the firm has named after NASA's initiative to put man into space, along with optimisations to its Pascal architecture, will see GPUs such as Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 fit inside gaming laptops which, the firm claims, will be thinner, more powerful and quieter than before.

Nvidia boasts that, with Max-Q, everything in the design is precision-engineered - including the laptop, the GPU, the drivers, and the thermal and electrical components - to ensure peak efficiency.

"The results: a high-performance gaming platform, that is as small as 18mm thick -- as thin as a MacBook Air -- with up to 70 percent more gaming performance than what is currently available," Nvidia said.

Nvidia also announced that it has tuned its Game Ready drivers to deliver optimal system efficiency while delivering a great gaming experience. Max-Q designed laptops support the entire GeForce gaming platform, which includes the latest gaming technologies, Game Ready drivers, Nvdia G-Sync display technology, VR, 4K gaming and more.

In a bid to make gaming laptops quieter, the firm also introduced WhisperMode technology. This, the firm explains, paces the game's frame rate while simultaneously configuring the graphics settings for optimal power efficiency, which in turn reduces the noise that gaming laptops make.

A bunch of manufacturers will are signed up to build them, including: Acer, Aftershock, Alienware, ASUS, Clevo, Dream Machine, ECT, Gigabyte, Hasee, HP, LDLC, Lenovo, Machenike, Maingear, Mechrevo, MSI, Multicom, Origin PC, PC Specialist, Sager, Scan, Terrans Force, Tronic'5, and XoticPC. µ