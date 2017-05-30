Chuwi Surbook: Microsoft Surface rival smashes Indigogo target

OVER THE past few months we've given quite a lot of coverage to Chuwi, a Shenzhen-based tablet maker, and it has given rise to some questions like "why them in particular?"

Well, we thought we'd share a bit of news with you that shows what excellent taste we have.

The company has just launched its first crowdfunding campaign, for a Surface Book style device called… erm… well, Surbook actually.

Within 24 hours, the campaign had hit 440 per cent of its $30,000 target. As we write this a week later, that total stands at 1,119 per cent. In total, 904 backers have raised $335,585.

Chuwi LapBook 14.1 review

There's still time to back it, and shipping takes place in July. Specs include a 12.3in 2K screen with kickstand, keyboard and super-sensitive pen, 6GB RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of solid state storage.

This model comes with an Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3450, which is fine for everyday stuff and will keep the battery life long. It's also a trade-off on price that seems a lot more palatable than a £1,600 alternative.

Having looked at the backers list, a large number of people have already backed the 128GB version, and the comments have shown support for some future stretch goals.

In the meantime, the metal body is available in silver or black, and a full version of Windows 10 is supplied.

If you're interested, you can take a look at the full specs sheet and make an early bird purchase here, starting at $299 for the 64GB tablet, up to $399 for the 128GB tablet with keyboard and pen.

After the Indiegogo stage, retail will go up to $473 (64GB) and $499 (128GB) for the tablet with keyboard and pen, so we'd suggest you get them while they're ridiculously cheap, there's only 200 at each price point.

We've been told that, thanks to the investment, Chuwi is already setting its site on another ambitious project soon. µ