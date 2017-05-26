Hackers troll Mark Zuckerberg with Harvard student newspaper takeover

IT IS DIFFICULT FOR US to feel sorry for Mark Zuckerberg, even after a hacker defaced Harvard's student newspaper to mock the visiting Facebook CEO.

Zuck on Thursday gave a commencement speech at the university he dropped out of 12 years ago, and hackers had an interesting way of welcoming him back.

Just hours before Zuck took to the stage, Harvard's student newspaper The Harvard Crimson was reportedly hacked to mock the Facebook CEO with a bunch of fake headlines and awkwardly edited photos.

"Mark Zoinkerberg at it again", is one of the headlines, and another other, probably our favourite, read: "Ooops: Mink Pinklebink accidentally 'likes' own commencement speech'.

Others included "10 websites that Mark Zuckerbook stole from the water sports boys", "Boy wonder Mruff Zunderbrall scores winning goooal!" and "More Zinkletink zonks all over the internet".

In a statement given to Gizmodo, Harvard Crimson President Derek Choi said that the website was altered by an unauthorised user.

"We are currently working to repair the breach," he said. "We regret any inconvenience to our users and look forward to the rest of commencement."

The hilarity doesn't stop there. Buzzfeed reports that the closed captioning system, operated by Harvard, turned the live stream of the Facebook CEO's speech into gibberish.

If you're wondering what he actually had to say and not still laughing at the fake headlines above, he banged on about how robots and automation are probably going to have a big impact on jobs.

Noting that society will likely see "tens of millions of jobs replaced by automation like self-driving cars and trucks," Zoinkerberg continued: "When our parents graduated, purpose reliably came from your job, your church, your community.

"But today, technology and automation are eliminating many jobs. Membership in communities is declining. Many people feel disconnected and depressed, and are trying to fill a void." µ