Disney admits that the Pirates of the Caribbean ransom demand was a mickey mouse story

IN CASE YOU WERE STILL THINKING ABOUT PAYING GOOD MONEY to watch Johnny Depp monkeying around indulging himself while millions of dollars wisp away as CGI, don't. Disney has taken you for a right mug already, and us, by making us believe that real world, but cyber, pirates had stolen the precious new Pirates of the Caribbean movie and were doing what pirates do. With added ransom demands.

We fell for it. We laughed at Disney's expense at the time. Now we can see that Disney will not have given two Plutos about that because it turns out that the whole thing was a damn exaggeration.

Bob Iger, if that is his real name, is the apparent CEO of Disney and it was him that set the ransom ball rolling when he told people that that was what was happening.

Two weeks ago we reported, thanks to the Hollywood Reporter, that Bob Iger told Disney staffers that hackers were charging a large ransom and were threatening to release the firm in 20-minute chunks once the deadline had passed. He added, with what we see know was genuine confidence, that Disney was not going to be paying up.

Flash forward to now and the story has changed. Various reports, including this at Sky News, have it that ‘Iger' has admitted that Disney had not been hacked and that only a threat had been received. The firm must have considered this, decided that it was not a big deal and then set about making a big deal out of it.

"To our knowledge, we were not hacked. We had a threat of a hack of a movie being stolen. We decided to take it seriously but not react in the manner in which the person who was threatening us had required," is the new message. "We don't believe that it was real and nothing has happened… In today's world, cyber security is a front-burner issue"

We think that the movie is almost out now anyway so to Iger it probably doesn't matter anymore. Whatever happens, it will probably eventually make its cash from DVDs, licensing deals and merchandising anyway. µ