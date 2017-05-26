Facebook and Google to get it in the neck at G7 over terrorism

THERESA MAY WILL COME OUT SWINGING, in her own personal style, at the Group Seven (G7) meetings in June, with her sights set squarely on Facebook and Google

The G7 meetings are not one of those meetings where the illuminati shed their human skin and take on their natural lizard forms. They bring together Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States as so-called ‘advanced nations' and see discussions on a broad range of subjects.

Donald Trump will be there this year, so that should be fun. Theresa May is also going to be there so we can expect her to do her finger pointing thing and suggest that global problems are someone else's problem and that those other people should be doing more to deal with them.

This year she will repeat a concern that our government has, which is that internet companies ought to be doing more. There are loads of reports about this online, including one at the Independent where someone close to May decided that they just could not sit on the exciting news for a moment longer.

While she is at the G7 May will probably try to avoid shaking hands with Donald Trump, but she will definitely suggest that the war with terrorism has gone online and that terrorists are basically enabled by these online providers.

"This sort of material being on the internet is obviously harmful. It has in the past been linked to acts of violence and the less of this material that is on the internet, that is clearly for the better," said one government insider.

The Independent report says that May will concede that the companies have made some efforts to tackle extremism and extreme content, but they have not done enough.

We've heard this before. She is always swinging the blame gun in the direction of the technology companies, and that stands whether we are talking about terrorism, piracy or pornography.

Tragically, this looks like the traditional "Something must be done. This is something, therefore it must be done" https://t.co/6g6snEBvbc — Jim Killock (@jimkillock) May 26, 2017

Some of this may come from insecurity on the PMs part. When she was not elected a survey of the population found that most of us Brits don't trust her on security or privacy. µ