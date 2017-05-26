Google Upates: Android TV gets Assistant, free apps

IF WE'VE learnt anything from compiling this article every week, it's that the week after Google I/O is one of two things. Either we struggle to fill the space because it's so quiet, or it's packed with stuff that got overlooked from the main keynote and fell in the cracks.

Fortunately this year it's the latter. We've already learnt this week that Google's Deep Mind computer is the best Go player in the world after eclipsing the human world champion in a 3-0 bout of AI over ID.

Elsewhere, Android Pay is getting integration with PaypPal, which would be good news, were it not for the fact that, as per our moaning on the subject before, it's a US only deal, and the fact that they're using the Discover network suggests international rollout is not high on the agenda.

The Play Store is going to be cracking down on a weird type of advertising that embeds ultrasonic tones or beacons (remember the mosquito app the teens loved for about ten minutes?) as a way of tracking users. It's creepy and it's wrong and it's been banned.

We also learnt that Google has been studying your physical world shopping habits in relation to advertising you click on. It seems nothing is sacred.

Ex-Googler Andy Rubin now has a Twitter handle for his forthcoming Twitter phone - news is expected next week, but there's rumours of a "nubbin" on its surface that suggests a 360 camera.

Other news from I/O that didn't make the keynote: Android TV, the beleaguered operating system of the telly world, is getting Google Assistant support in a new firmware update. It will start with the Nvidia Shield and roll out from there, however as Sony is only just rolling out Marshmallow, asphyxiation through suspense is not advised.

As ever (well, ever meaning since we started doing it), here's some Friday Freebies - usual rules apply, these are paid apps that are temporarily free. INQ takes no responsibility if the offer ends or is withdrawn and blah blahdy blah…

WHITE SNIPER: SHADOW VECTOR HD - "an exciting arcade style game featuring you as an exceptional Undercover Military Sniper who won't be held down by the government. Run & Jump using techniques based on the urban Free-running sport of Parkor with Police in "hot pursuit"

I AM SOBER - Sobriety counter - Keeps track of how long you've been sober. Watch your savings. Tracks how much money you'll be saving by not drinking alcohol (or using your drug of choice). Only app more useless to INQ staff than IAMRICH.

PINION DESK CLOCK - It's a clock! µ