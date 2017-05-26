OnePlus 3T binned as firm makes room for the OnePlus 5

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has announced that it's discontinuing the OnePlus 3T, likely to make room for its upcoming flagship.

The OnePlus 3T only made its debut last November, but the firm this week announced that it's binning the smartphone.

"This is the last call to buy the OnePlus 3T before stock runs out. Only a few devices are left in our warehouse, so purchase yours before time runs out at onepl.us/3T," OnePlus said in a post on its forum.

Since, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 3T will be out of stock in the UK and the rest of Europe from June 1st.

It ain't all bad news, though. OnePlus has assured OnePlus 3T owners, and last-minute buyers, that the smartphone will continue to receive software updates and support from the company.

News of the OnePlus 3T discontinuation comes just a day after the company confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

According to rumours, the OnePlus 5 will also come with a dual lens, 16MP rear camera. The dual lens setup ought to offer better quality images in low-light. It will also offer a number of modes, such as Portrait and Blur, and may come with a telephoto lens, similar to the lenses on the iPhone 7 Plus and Xiaomi Mi6.

It's also expected to pack a whopping 8GB RAM, paired with a choice of 64GB or 128GB storage, and will be launched within the next two months - either June or July.

In terms of display, the OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5in screen and, although it's not clear whether it will be IPS or OLED, it will offer at least 1080p.

The device is expected to come in a choice of grey, gold or black colours, like the OnePlus 3T, and ought to look pretty similar, too. It will sport a 3,400mAh battery, also like the OnePlus 3T. However, as the Snapdragon 835 supports fast charging, it's a safe bet that the battery in the OnePlus 5 will, too. µ