Reddit debates the Windows 10 Group Policy settings debacle

WE LOVE it when our stories go viral. When we reported on the discovery that Windows 10 is ignoring Group Policy settings for some users, Redditors went batshit crazy. And they said some very angry, insightful and funny things. Here's some of our favourites that do not necessarily reflect the views of the author, the site, the company or the world at large. Judge for yourself.

ComputersByte suggested a rebellion against the ad networks:

"It's not even just dealing with the Ads. It's about feeding Ad Networks what we do, with absolutely no way to prevent it even at the Enterprise level.

I say we start targeting the networks themselves (Name them and list all of their IP's etc). Stop the cat and mouse game and go straight to the jugular. If the Ad Networks don't pay Microsoft that's the only thing they'll notice. They clearly don't care about any of us, our businesses, or even the Corporate world."

anxious_ibex was concerned about horse crap:

"Microsoft does not care what you think.

"They've clearly shown that they will aggressively undo system changes, inject ads, force Cortana/Bing/xbox down your throat, and enterprises should not be using 10 because of this horse crap."

A sudden realisation from someone just called 9777:

"You CAN disable telemetry completely in W10 Enterprise, at least that's what Microsoft promised you. Nope, not an option anymore."

While KB3035583 warns of the wider ramifications of the decision in making people take silly risks:

"The irony is that in the bid to push "security" you drive people who don't know what the hell they're doing to resort to take more dangerous steps such as disabling the update service entirely, or to install tons of 3rd party programs to disable "telemetry".

Although there was the occasional poster who leapt to Microsoft's defence, they were soon shouted down like in this comment from slayer5934:

"You have to be seriously crazy or stupid if you cant see that any of these issues aren't valid, theres no way you can keep defending everything Microsoft is doing wrong and making up excuses for it.

What if I don't want to download an update at this second because Im tethered to my phone because I have crap satellite internet that only works at night (data free zone, and no setting it as metered did nothing to stop it.)

What if I don't want candy crush or skype to keep reinstalling (theres no way its a bug at this point, its been happening since I got windows 10 and yes I wipe the hdd clean and uncheck literally everything during the setup process)"

