Twitter adds 69 new emojis for when words fail you

BURN ALL THE DICTIONARIES, the irresistible force that is the emoji continues to wage war on the English language, and Twitter has added 69 of the bloody things to its catalogue of character having options.

🆕 🤩 We've just added all the new emojis to https://t.co/LOTAlBvtUR and updated our Twemoji open source repo 🥡 https://t.co/lD0IvE7ifj — Bryan Haggerty 🤩 (@bhaggs) May 23, 2017

It is important to be succinct on Twitter because you do not have many words to play with. Because of this, some people use emoji instead of words. This works ok if you want to convey an apple or a slice of pizza maybe, but is lacking when it comes to expressing actual real human emotion. Unless you count the broken heart, which we are not.

69 more options should give you a lot more scope for chat though. According to Engadget, people can expect to see a UFO option, and all the other emojis that were promised in the release of Unicode 10.0.

For example, should you see a mermaid a breastfeeding woman, half a coconut, a man-fairy, and someone with their head exploding, you would be able to save yourself a decent number of words just by placing down five images instead of all those boring words when you took to Twitter to let everyone else know what you had seen.

Twitter has bagged the new icons from the Emoji 5.0 list that came out last week. "Emoji 5.0 is the list of new emojis for release in 2017. This update includes 56 new emojis from Unicode 10.0, as well as 183 emoji sequences used for gender and skin-tone variants and subdivision flags," explains the Emojipedia in a barrage of pointless words.

"Most vendors are expected to support 69 unique images, with 24 of these supporting five additional skin tone variants. 10 of the new emojis have a base (non-gendered) emoji which may or may not display with a gender-inclusive appearance. Many of the emojis in this release rely on characters which are part of Unicode 10.0. Some vendors now support this update, with the majority expected to have support by the end of 2017."

One of the new emojis is of a person vomiting. We have some sympathy with this option. Meanwhile, a face of a chap with a monocle has us pondering why? As do the elf, and the "person in a steamy room" options.

What are you people talking about these days? µ