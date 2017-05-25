Sony is axing 'premium standard' Xperia smartphones due to poor sales

SONY HAS REPORTEDLY decided to throw in the towel on its 'premium ptandard' smartphone range, because, er, nobody is buying them.

Sony confirmed the news at its 2017 Investor Day, according to Xperia Blog, revealing that it's so-called premium standard line-up - which includes the Xperia X and Xperia X Compact - have been failing to meet sales volume targets.

They duo of smartphones didn't do too badly in Japan, hitting 85 per cent of Sony's intended volume targets for the year, but elsewhere this figure fell to a measly 31 per cent. This lead to Sony hitting just 43 per cent of its targets in this segment globally, Xperia Blog notes.

With plans for future flagship-specced mid-rangers binned, Sony will focus its attention on flagship and mid-range models going forward. This includes the soon-to-be-released Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which the firm is no doubt hoping will rival the Samsung Galaxy S8 with its Snapdragon 835 processor a 4K-resolution display.

What's more, slides from Sony's Investor Day presentation confirms that the firm will be launching two more flagship smartphones later this year, likely at IFA in September.

On the mid-range side of things, Sony's Xperia XA, XA Ultra, and E5, apparently did well enough that the firm will be launching successors to these models this year.

Going forward, the firm reportedly wants to focus on technologies that "only Sony can deliver" and put more focus on its main markets like Japan, East Asia, APAC, Middle East and Europe. The report says that Sony remains wary of India due to the dominance of budgeted smartphones in the market.

Gartner revealed earlier this week that the popularity of affordable handsets is growing, with Chinese firms Huawei, Oppo and Vivo accounting for almost a quarter of global smartphone sales. Sony failed to make the analyst outfit's top five list. µ