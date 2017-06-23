Galaxy S9 price, specs and release date: Smartphone might not offer Snapdragon variant
Handset tipped to pack an Exynos 9810 chip with CDMA support
THE GALAXY S8 may have arrived on shelves mere weeks ago, but reports claim that Samsung has already started production of next year's flagship: the Galaxy S9.
We've done some digging, and this isn't all we know about the so-called Galaxy S9, so we've rounded up everything we know about the handset so far.
Specs
- 5.8in / 6.2in QHD+ Super AMOLED curved display (570ppi / 529ppi)
- Android 8.0 'O'
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (US) / Samsung Exynos (UK)
- Display embedded fingerprint scanner
- Dual rear-facing camera
- Bixby AI assistant with dedicated button
- USB-C
Release date
With reports claiming that Samsung will start production of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus this year, it's likely that the handset's will debut earlier in the year than the Galaxy S8, and hints that Samsung could be planning a launch at next year's MWC.
Price
There's no word yet on pricing for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. If anything like the S8, expect handsets to fetch around £689 and £779 SIM-free.
Latest news
23/6/17: Speculation over at Weibo claims that the Galaxy S9 might not come in a Snapdragon variant, with the smartphone instead shipping only with Samsung's own Exynos 9810 processor, complete with CDMA network support. If this rumour is legit, it would mean that Qualcomm and Samsung have reached an agreement in relation to a CDMA patents issue.
12/6/17: The Galaxy S9 will be the first Samsung smartphone to boast new AMOLED screen tech codenamed 'Sunflower', according to a report at Android Headlines. Tech specs haven't yet been confirmed, but it's likely Samsung is looking to improve the display fidelity.
24/5/17: The Bell reports that production of the Galaxy S9 will likely start as soon as this year, with Samsung having settled on the codenames Star and Star 2 for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The report also notes that S9 and S9 Plus will have "similar specs" to the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and won't feature Samsung's foldable display tech.
21/4/17: Reports claim that Samsung and Qualcomm have started developing the so-called Snapdragon 845 processor - based on the second-gen 10nm manufacturing process - which is tipped to debut inside the Galaxy S9.
1/4/17: Korean publication The Bell claims that Samsung has started work on the display panel for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Pus. It doesn't say much else, but notes that the screen will be similar to that found on the Galaxy S8, and will be made available in the same 5.8in and 6.2in sizes. µ
