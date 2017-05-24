AMD Radeon RX Vega confirmed for July launch

AMD HAS CONFIRMED that the Radeon RX Vega, a graphics card aimed squarely at gamers, will arrive in July, following the release of its flagship Frontier Edition.

AMD CEO Su let slip the July launch date at the 45th annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference earlier this week, according to WCCFTech.

Su revealed that the company was planning a late-June release date for the Frontier Edition of the company's next-generation graphics card, with the more mainstream Radeon RX Vega coming out the following month.

That, presumably, also means that the Ryzen 3 has been scheduled for launch at the beginning of June.

The details come a week after the company held one of its regular analyst day events, pulling in a lot of interest for the details it spilt on its server microprocessor and data centre plans with the Zen CPU architecture, as well as details on Vega, its plans for Ryzen in the PC space, and how it plans to shift to 7nm process architectures for its CPU and GPU product line-ups.

The company told the JP Morgan conference that it will be taping out its 7nm products later this year in preparation for the launch of Zen 2 in 2018, and Zen 3 by 2020. Likewise, this year's 14nm Vega GPU microarchitecture will be supplanted as the flagship by its 7nm Navi microarchitecture during 2018.

Su told JP Morgan semiconductor analyst Harlan Sur that she wanted to give investors and customers a "sustainable roadmap" for both CPUs and GPUs, with "multiple leapfrogging generations and teams" so that the company can work on multiple generations at a time.

Su described the PC market as a good, but volatile market, and admitted that AMD had underperformed in recent years due largely to an uncompetitive CPU line-up. "If you look at the market over the last five years, we've had very competitive graphics and integrated graphics, but our CPU was not as competitive as we'd have liked," Su admitted.

However, Su also hinted that rumours that AMD is planning on launching Ryzen into the laptop market this summer, perhaps at the forthcoming Computex trade show, might be wide of the mark. "As we add Ryzen to the roadmap, to the desktop this year and the notebook next year, we are very optimistic about returning to historical [market] share levels for AMD," she said.

The Asus Ryzen-based laptop, though, may well be a desktop part crammed in to a laptop shell.

Su added that the advantage in terms of foundry technology that Intel has enjoyed over the past ten or 15 years is probably narrower now than it has been for some time, and could become narrower still when AMD shifts to 7nm process architectures.

But Ryzen would in time enable AMD to "play throughout the stack", right up into the data centre, she suggested. Indeed, the company is lining up server microprocessor launches for the summer. µ