Google starts rolling out PayPal integration for Android Pay

GOOGLE HAS begun rolling out PayPal support for Android Pay, multiplying its potential user base by millions.

The latest update to the PayPal app will offer you the option to link your account with Android Pay, which in turn will appear as an option in your Android Pay app.

You'll need to set an instore PIN, and also decide what card or bank account PayPal should draw funds from, assuming you don't have a credit balance.

In actual fact, the PayPal integration comes in the form of a "virtual Discover card" which means that you'll only get a solution where Discover is accepted.

Oh. That pretty much rules out the UK, again. At present, Discover can only be used for cash advances at ATM machines here - no shops, and of course we've all heard the multiple "we don't take Discover" jokes that pepper American TV shows anyway so it's a bit of an odd choice.

It is great news, however for anyone who has a bank that has been slow on the update with Android Pay. Capital One, we're looking squarely in your direction.

For us in the UK though, it's another troubling snub as a potentially beneficial service not only launches as US only but is made quite difficult to roll out internationally.

At the moment, the UK is limited to Bank of Scotland, first direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, MBNA, Nationwide, Natwest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, TSB and Ulster Bank.

Still notable by their absence is Barclays which is still clinging on to its bPay scheme, an early version of which included a contactless sticker for your phone case, an NFC keyring or wristband.

It's a little bit surprising that PayPal hasn't offered a contactless payment service within its own app to rival Android and Apple Pay. Some stores will accept PayPal over the counter but its a process of scanning barcodes and support is limited. Paypal also offers a prepaid Mastercard, but it's been open as Invite only for several years.

So for our US friends, it looks like the rollout has begun. It's not appearing to everyone but Google's website is starting to list PayPal as a payment source, so it's just a matter of waiting for the app updates to come your way. µ