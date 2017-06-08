Microsoft buys security outfit Hexadite to bolster under-fire Windows Defender service

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that it has scooped up cyber security company Hexadite in a bid to bolster its under-fire Windows 10 Defender service.

Speculation first stirred about the acquisition last month, and Microsoft on Thursday confirmed that the rumours were true.

"Our vision is to deliver a new generation of security capabilities that helps our customers protect, detect and respond to the constantly evolving and ever-changing cyber threat landscape," said Terry Myerson, executive vice president of the Windows and Devices Group at Microsoft.

"Hexadite's technology and talent will augment our existing capabilities and enable our ability to add new tools and services to Microsoft's robust enterprise security offerings."

Microsoft noted that as well as its consumer security product, the acquisition will help it to soup-up its enterprise-focused Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (WDATP).

"With Hexadite, WDATP will include endpoint security automated remediation, while continuing the incredible growth in activations of WDATP, which now protects almost two million devices," it said in a blog post.

Hexadite provides a product dubbed AIRS (Automated Incident Response Solution) that connects to other security detection systems and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to investigate and mitigate threats. Its customers include Internet of Things (IoT) specialist company Telit and AI communications company Nuance, as well as at least 10 other companies.

It claims that its software can reduce the time it takes to respond to a security threat by 95 per cent.

The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with a research and developmental arm in Israel, and has raised $10.5m in two rounds of equity funding from four investors: YL Ventures, TenEleven Ventures, Mosche Lichtman, and Hewlett-Packard Ventures.

The team is led by its three founders: Eran Barak, who is CEO, Barak Klinghofer who is chief product officer, and Idan Levin, the company's chief technology officer.

Microsoft's acquisition of Hexadite comes following a string of bad news for the company in terms of security. It's operating system software has been found to have been exploited by the US National Security Agency, and has been at the centre of a global ransomware scare.

It's latest Windows 10 Enterprise operating system, meanwhile, has been accused of ignored group policy privacy settings, making it unsuitable for many security-focused applications. µ