Microsoft's Surface Studio is eye-wateringly expensive, arrives in the UK next month

Microsoft Surface Studio is available to pre-order in the UK ahead of June release

MICROSOFT'S SURFACE STUDIO, a sort of iMac clone running Windows 10 Pro, is now available to pre-order in the UK.

If you're easily offended look away now, as the Surface Studio ain't cheap. The base model - packing a 6th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage and a 2GB GPU - has been slapped with a £2,999 price tag. Upgrading to Core i7 and 16GB RAM will set you back an extra £550, while the highest-spec model - packing Core i7, 32GB RAM, 2TB storage and a 4GB GPU - costs an eye-watering £4,249.

It can be pre-ordered now, with Microsoft promising a release date of 15 June.

The Surface Studio made its debut back in October, with Microsoft unveiling the desktop PC alongside the Windows 10 Creators Update.

The forged aluminium iMac-esque all-in-one houses a 28in PixelSense touchscreen display, which Microsoft boasts offers 13.5 million pixels, or 63 per cent more than a 4K TV. The monitor itself measures in at a skinny 12.5mm thick, and apparently houses the thinnest display that's ever been created.

The Studio display offers a feature called TrueColour, enabling creative types to change the colour space, while a tool called True Scale allows the 28in screen to display print products at actual scale.

The screen can also fold flat(ish) thanks to its zero-gravity hinge, enabling users to doodle on the touchscreen display, or, as Microsoft claims, "turn your desk into a Studio."

Microsoft has also introduced the Surface Dial for interacting with the display, a sort of spinny button that allows you to scroll and interact with the massive touchscreen. For example, when hen the Dial is placed on the Studio's screen, a radial menu pops up around it, allowing you to select different colour or brush options.

There's four USB 3.0 ports, Ethernet, Audio, D and Mini DisplayPort connections, and the Surface Studio comes with voice control baked-in, allowing you to bark at commands at Cortana from across the room. µ