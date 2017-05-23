Naming new paint colours by AI turns out to be a bad idea

THERE WILL COME A TIME WHEN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) starts talking among itself about the kinds of things that people used to put them through, and laughing. One of those things may be the time that people challenged it to name paint colours.

AI struggled at this according to a report that we saw on a site called Postcards from the Frontiers of Science. An author called Janelle Shane there says that usually it is people that name paints, and that people come up with all sorts of inventive titles for what are just different shades of seven primary things.

She said that they got to wondering if AI might do a better job of it. The short answer is that it does not.

Not at first it didn't, and not after a while either. Well not unless you want to paint your walls with colours that your naughty five-year-old nephew might have come up with.

"For this experiment, I gave the neural network a list of about 7,700 Sherwin-Williams paint colors along with their RGB values. (RGB = red, green, and blue color values) Could the neural network learn to invent new paint colors and give them attractive names?" says our new friend. No, we reply... with the benefit of hindsight.

"By the first checkpoint, the neural network has learned to produce valid RGB values - these are colors, all right, and you could technically paint your walls with them. It's a little farther behind the curve on the names, although it does seem to be attempting a combination of the colors brown, blue, and gray."

This was on the lowest setting, meaning that the AI was being dumber than it needed to be It came up with colours, but with names like Aphex Twin song titles, including Saae Ble and Ceaa Brea.

By the second round of testing, and after some tweaking, the system managed to learn how to spell green and gray, but couldn't tell one colour from another. A more creatively charged system came up with some more confusing names, but it wasn't until later that it managed to pair actual colours with related names... Even though some of the names were well off the mark.

We like Ghasty Pink, Gray Pubic, Rose Hork, Snowbonk, Bank Butt, Catbabel, Stoner Blue, Stanky Bean and Horble Gray, but we don't fancy going to the paint shop to ask for them. µ