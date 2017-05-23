Huawei surprises with three new laptops at a premium price

BERLIN: CHINESE FIRM Huawei has announced a series of new laptops at a shambolic event in Germany that INQ is fairly sure could have been done in a pub in Shoreditch.

The MateBook X (above), D and E fulfil Huawei's desire to offer a complete product range with a single sign-on, including a number of innovations making their first appearance.

The flagship MateBook X offers a 13in fanless notebook ("smaller than a sheet of A4 paper", enthuses the company) that uses internal gel pouches to keep cool. It has a "borderless" (Huawei says) 4.4mm bezel and a choice of Intel processors and Dolby Atmos sound. It also includes a single touch fingerprint reader, similar to that found on the Huawei P10.

The MateBook E is a 2-in-1 with a folio keyboard that can twist up to 160 degrees. Again, it offers a choice of Intel processors - in this case an i5 or m3, and also boasts a 2K screen.

The Huawei MateBook D is a more traditional 15.6in notebook, with a 178-degree viewing angle (just couldn't quite manage that extra 2 percent, huh?), an optional Nvidia 940MX Geoforce dedicated graphics as well as the Dolby Atmos.

"At Huawei, we strive to bring new advances to market that inspire people to imagine and explore what's next - our new flagship series of beautifully crafted MateBooks makes this possible," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group who had to stop several times to blow his nose.

"With a stunning new design aesthetic and outstanding performance, the MateBook X and D are the first devices that feature the impressive Dolby Atmos Sound System. Perfectly complementing our smartphones, wearables and smart IoT solutions, the groundbreaking MateBook X, MateBook D and MateBook E meet our consumers' vision for a complete, connected digital world. This is business - styled."

This level of excitement was not matched by the press conference attendees, leading to number of awkward pauses where applause were expected, including when the pricing was announced. The low-end MateBook D starts at €799 (£690) while the high end MateBook X will fetch €1,699 (£1,470) which led to a stunned silence.

The devices look impressive with metallic finishes and shiny screens, but as a statement of intent against the MacBook and Surface, which Yu compared them to on several occasions, this is all too much too soon for a brand with big ambition, but without the global reach of the likes of Samsung and Apple. µ