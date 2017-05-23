Galaxy S8's iris scanner gets 'trivially' bypassed by German hacking group

GERMAN HACKING GROUP the Chaos Computer Club (CCC) has promptly found a way to crack the iris scanner on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The CCC, which famously found a way around Apple's Touch ID sensor back in 2013, has boasted about how easily it managed to bypass the "ultrasecure" iris scanner on the Galaxy S8 by creating a 'dummy eye'.

As demonstrated on video (below), the hacking group uses mode on a regular digital camera to take an shot of the phone user's eyes. It then crops and prints out an image of the eye - using a Samsung printer, no less - and places a normal contact lens on top of the image to emulate the surface of a real eye.

Dirk Engling, spokesperson for the CCC, said: "Iris recognition may be barely sufficient to protect a phone against complete strangers unlocking it. But whoever has a photo of the legitimate owner can trivially unlock the phone.

"If you value the data on your phone - and possibly want to even use it for payment - using the traditional PIN-protection is a safer approach than using body features for authentication. A successful attacker gets access not only to the phone's data, but also the owner's mobile wallet."

In its statement, the CCC notes that the next generation iPhone is also expected to feature iris recognition unlock technology, hinting that it'll attempt to crack that too.

Neither Samsung nor Princeton Identity, the company that makes the iris-recognition tech for the Galaxy S8, has yet responded.

However, a note on the Samsung website claims: "The patterns in your irises are unique to you and are virtually impossible to replicate, meaning iris authentication is one of the safest ways to keep your phone locked and the contents private."

