Google's AlphaGo AI schools another puny human at Go

We would like to see how long DeepMind would last in a punch up

IT IS TIME TO GIVE UP PLAYING ANCIENT CHINESE GAME Go, the computers are already far far better at it than we will ever be.

Google has proved this for us a couple of times. We've never played Go but it is pretty clear that it ain't Connect 4. Some people are world-renowned experts at it and have been crowned as such. Their time is over though because both Facebook and Google have managed to make tin boxes that can play it better.

According to Engadget, someone has found an even better human Go player than the last one who was set against artificial intelligence, and that person came a very close second to the bastard machine.

We thought Lee Sodel was the greatest Go player in the world, and put up the posters on our bedroom wall to celebrate it. It turns out that Ke Jie is our actual man, and that while he is better than us meat and bone sacks, he cannot touch Google's expensive brainbot.

Demis Hassabis is the man at Google behind all this, and he tweeted throughout the game saying that the human was doing well at times and did play a close match.

It was Hassabis that took Deepmind to China to make a mockery of people, and he and the local Go Association and government colluded on the bland battle royale that was known as "The Future of Go Summit." This has been preserved online already. Hassabis reckons that it is good for the game, we reckon we will stick with our wordsearches and table tennis.

Game went to a count. #AlphaGo won by just half a point, the closest margin possible. Ke Jie played a great game. — Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) May 23, 2017

"Just over a year ago, we saw a major milestone in the field of artificial intelligence: DeepMind's AlphaGo took on and defeated one of the world's top Go players, the legendary Lee Sedol. Even then, we had no idea how this moment would affect the 3,000 year old game of Go and the growing global community of devotees to this beautiful board game. Instead of diminishing the game, as some feared, artificial intelligence (A.I.) has actually made human players stronger and more creative," he said.

"It's humbling to see how pros and amateurs alike, who have pored over every detail of AlphaGo's innovative game play, have actually learned new knowledge and strategies about perhaps the most studied and contemplated game in history."

Our advice, if you ever find yourself in a betting over Go situation is always back the bot. Then get out of there and try and work out what you are doing with your life. µ