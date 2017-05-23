Microsoft's new Surface Pro arrives with Kaby Lake CPU, 13.5-hour battery life

MICROSOFT HAS SHOWN OFF a new Surface Pro 2-in-1, which packs Kaby Lake internals and, er, a new keyboard.

Unveiled at a launch event in Shanghai, China, the new Surface Pro - which is called just that, sans number - is touted as the "lightest" Surface yet.

Beyond that, there's not much to get excited about. Microsoft is touting an upgraded 7th-gen Intel 'Kaby Lake' CPU and a 13.5-hour battery life, and has announced that the new Surface Pro will ship same fabric-covered Alcantara keyboard seen on the Surface Laptop. This was previously exclusive to the signature edition Surface Pro Keyboard, but will now be offered as default.

Much like the Surface Pro 4 before it, the Microsoft's latest Windows 10 hybrid packs a 12.3in display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 267ppi pixel density, which comes with support for the firm's "next generation" Surface Pen, which Microsoft claims is the fastest digital stylus on the market.

The keyboards and an updated Surface Pen will be offered in the new colour scheme adopted by the Surface Laptop, too: Charcoal, Burgundy, Platinum, and Teal.

The new Surface Pro will launch in the UK on June 15, and pricing will start at at £799.