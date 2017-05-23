Dubai police employ a robot copper to fine people and not take sick days

THE DUBAI POLICE HAVE A NEW OFFICER, a life-sized robot one that won't listen to your excuses and will fine you if you are being naughty.

The Robot cop is called Robocop, but does not look anything like the Robocop of the films. It looks pretty unthreatening, but we imagine that if it came swooping up on you when you parked in the wrong spot or cracked open a shandy in the wrong area it might have the desired impact.

He's not supposed to be threatening, though. He is a handy copper, the kind you could ask the time of. He has a large touch screen and can be used for paying fines and for reporting incidents of concern. This makes him a lot like a police officer, except of course he won't ever take a sick day.

According to i News, Robocop was revealed at the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC). He weighs in at 220lbs and is five and a half foot tall. This makes him technically overweight.

But he ain't people, and probably most of that is battery. "This is the official launch of our first Robocop," said Brig Khalid Al Razooqi, Dubai Police director general of smart services, according to the i. "Now most people visit police stations or customer service, but with this tool we can reach the public 24/7 and it won't ask for any sick leave or maternity leave."

The Dubai police can envision a time when around a quarter of its workers are dumb things like this Robocop, but it does not plan to go crazy and just submit all police work to the leggy screens.

"We are not going to fire our police officers by replacing them with this tool but with the number of people in Dubai increasing, we want to relocate police officers so they work in the right areas and can concentrate on providing a safe city," added the Brigadier.

This makes good sense. We don't know yet whether such things will take one look at the human crap that they have to deal with and just start tearing our heads off. This will leave us with only one option, which is to go to Mars with Elon Musk. If he will have us. µ