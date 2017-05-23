Apple and Samsung shed market share as Huawei and Oppo start to catch up

THE GLOBAL SMARTPHONE MARKET grew more than 9 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, driven by a trio of Chinese device makers.

Gartner on Tuesday revealed that almost 380 million smartphones were sold during the first three months of 2017, up from 348 million this time last year, with Chinese firms Huawei, Oppo and Vivo accounting for almost a quarter of these sales.

Bumper sales of the P9 and P9 Plus saw Huawei claim 9 per cent of the global market, up from 8.3 per cent this time last year, while Oppo and Vivo bagged 8.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent of global smartphone sales, respectively.

"The top three Chinese smartphone manufacturers are driving sales with their competitively priced, high quality smartphones equipped with innovative features," said Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner.

"Furthermore, aggressive marketing and sales promotion have further helped these brands to take share from other brands in markets such as India, Indonesia and Thailand."

This is bad news for Apple and Samsung, though, who both saw their respective slice of the market slump during the three month period.

Market leader Samsung shipped 78.67 million smartphones to claim 20.7 per cent of the market, down from 23.3 per cent this time last year. Along with the growth of Chinese brands, Gartner says this slump is to blame on the "absence of an alternative to the Note 7".

Apple sold 51.9 million smartphones during Q1, according to Gartner, which saw its market share dip from 14.8 per cent to 13.7 per cent.

"Sales of iPhones were flat, which led to a drop in market share year over year. Similar to Samsung, Apple is increasingly facing fierce competition from Chinese brands Oppo and Vivo, among others, and its performance in China is under attack," Gupta said.

Gartner also revealed that, during Q1, Android accounted for 86.1 per cent of the global market, while iOS claimed a 13.7 per cent slice of the pie. ‘Other operating systems', including BlackBerry OS and Windows Phone, accounted for just 0.2 per cent of the market, down from 1.1 per cent this time last year. µ