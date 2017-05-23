Huzzah! Nokia and Apple have signed a patent agreement and settled litigation

CHALK AND CHEESE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES Nokia and Apple have settled a patent litigation that they only got themselves into last year, and agreed some kind of licensing arrangement and the handing over of some cash.

There is some give and take on both sides and Nokia, which is still relevant, said that this is good news for customers. Yeah, we've heard that before. You guys just go ahead and enjoy your multi-year patent agreement - don't pretend to worry about us.

"This is a meaningful agreement between Nokia and Apple," said Maria Varsellona, chief legal officer at Nokia, responsible for Nokia's patent licensing business.

"It moves our relationship with Apple from being adversaries in court to business partners working for the benefit of our customers."

Apple meanwhile is more succinct, just blandly saying that it is glad that this is over, and conceding that Nokia exists and might be handy one day. "We are pleased with this resolution of our dispute and we look forward to expanding our business relationship with Nokia," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

You'll have to try and shut Nokia up though, the firm is very happy to be in a position to be able to say that it is "supporting Apple", a company that pretty much killed it with a better product, and will be getting some cashola out of it.

"This agreement will strengthen our collaboration," said Basil Alwan, president of Nokia's IP/Optical Networks business. "We look forward to supporting Apple. While details of the agreement remain confidential, Nokia will receive an up-front cash payment from Apple, with additional revenues during the term of the agreement."

Nokia was equally vocal when it reignited the patent palava last December and suggested that Apple was taking liberties, and making much of long held intellectual property.

We reported that Apple had suggested that Nokia was behaving like one of those patent troll outfits and was trying to extort money from it. Which to be fair, might turn out to be good career and business advice for Nokia. µ