Samsung will bend over backwards to impress at SID with 'stretchable' OLED panel

Samsung officially launched its flexible displays at CES 2013, under the YOUM brand, but has since dropped the name

SAMSUNG DISPLAY will show off a new type of stretchable OLED display at the SID show in Los Angeles this week. Other developments will include a glasses-free 3D OLED and an LCD display with 2,250ppi.

Samsung Display's official PR reports that the soon-to-be-announced 9.1in stretchable OLED can be bent, rolled and deformed, and even dented "like a balloon" up to 12mm deep (but we don't advise sticking a pin in it).

"While current flexible OLED is able to be transformed in only one side, this stretchable OLED can be transformed -- whether curved, bent or rolled -- in both sides, above and below," a Samsung Display spokesperson said, adding that it can be used for applications including wearables, automotive displays and the IoT.

A 5.0in glasses-free 3D (yeah, Samsung is still holding on to 3D) unit will be shown as well. Due to the high contrast and refresh rate of OLED technology, this should have some real advantages over LCD for showing 3D content.

Lastly will be a 1.96in 4k (3840 x 2160) LCD display (2,250ppi), which is designed for VR, AR and holograms. Such a high pixel density should avoid the ‘screen-door' effect (visible pixels) that plagues today's VR headsets. To date the only headset we've tried that exhibits no screen door was a prototype at CES 2016 from Royole Corporation, which was actually a ‘mobile theatre', not VR. Ironically, it used a Samsung OLED.

There is no release date for any of the products that Samsung is due to show at SID, which is really a show that demonstrates concepts rather than products. However, but reports claimed in January that the long-rumoured ‘Galaxy X' (aka Project Valley) foldable smartphone/tablet will be launched in Q3 this year, probably at IFA in Berlin this September.

The Galaxy X has been rumoured for years. Of course, we can't confirm whether or not we know that prototypes have been seen behind closed doors. µ