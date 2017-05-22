Hackers hit Russian banks in a precursor to European attacks

A GROUP OF HACKERS is reportedly taking on Russian banks before moving onto European targets.

So says Reuters, which reports that the hacking gang had implanted malware on Android devices with a view to taking people's money away from them. The news agency says that the campaign delivered small beans as a result, earning the hackers less than one hundred million dollars. This doesn't seem too bad for us.

Reuters is low on details about the group which is called Cron apparently, but it does have some stuff going on here. It says that the gang had picked up some extra malware from a source and that it would be adding this to its attack on Europe.

It says that it was turned on to this by a security company, which is handy, and that victims were suckered by pornography lures and e-commerce.

"The gang members tricked the Russian banks' customers into downloading malware via fake mobile banking applications, as well as via pornography and e-commerce programs, according to a report compiled by cyber security firm Group-IB which investigated the attack with the Russian Interior Ministry," it reports.

"The criminals - 16 suspects were arrested by Russian law enforcement authorities in November last year - infected more than a million smartphones in Russia, on average compromising 3,500 devices a day, Group-IB said."

Group-IB has written a blog on this which is far more exciting than the Reuters report, it even has a video of one of the suspects being arrested, and is it a position to say that it played a significant role in the arrest of some of the rest of the gang.

This is all in a day's work for Group-IB though, and the security firm says that it is easy pickings for criminals too: "It is no longer necessary to be a virus writer to steal money from users of Internet banks - ready-to-use malware can be easily purchased or rented on hacker forums. The Cron organizers had already been convicted of various crimes before their hacker attacks," it said.

"It comes as no surprise that experienced criminals become hackers. Once Group-IB investigated activity of a hacker who earned up to $20 million per month through thefts in online banking." µ