Amazon Go registers details of its human-less privacy nightmare shops in the UK

Amazon Go might be coming to the UK

AMAZON HAS started making the initial inroads that could lead to its security wormhole Amazon Go stores appearing in the UK.

The unstaffed shops that began with a rollout in Seattle have been the subject of some criticism for the amount of data collected by the internet giant in the process of making your life easier.

Items are added to the basket and detected by weight and then charged to your Amazon account without a checkout.

Bloomberg reports that Amazon has registered the slogans "No Lines. No Checkout. (No, Seriously.)" and "No Queue. No Checkout. (No, Seriously.)" at the Intellectual Property Office, with a similar filing made for the EU market.

These are the slogans under which Amazon has been marketing the test store.

The Amazon Go trial has already suffered a number of issues, including systems getting confused when more than 20 customers were shopping simultaneously and going completely nuts if something was put back in the wrong place.

Privacy campaigners have warned that the telemetry based on your physical browsing is a "new level" of privacy invasion. Richard Tynan of Privacy International warned INQ readers: "Imagine you decide to put a product back on the shelf and go home to see online advertisements for the supposed benefits of this over the product you actually bought.

"Imagine you examine a product for a long period of time but decide not to buy it and are then bombarded with advertisements for that product online."

Yeah, eww.

Amazon is already making inroads into the grocery market, with Amazon Fresh, a joint venture with Morrisons and a range of artisan sellers which offers one hour slots for delivery, threatening the likes of Tesco and Sainsburys.

Amazon is testing multiple formats for their bricks and mortar stores, using a variety of techniques including drive-through, click and collect, and the Amazon Go concept that relies on sensors, robots and sharing your shopping habits with the world.

Tesco is also trialling new paradigms in shopping, such as one hour delivery slots, but the logistics of rolling them out has meant they're limited to select locations and trial customers in Central London. It comes in the wake of other bricks and mortar retailers adapting to the internet age.

Argos has transformed from focusing on the catalogue shopping of the 70s and 80s to the ‘click and collect' model, and also offers same-day-delivery, something that Amazon only offers on select products through its Amazon Prime Now bike service. Meanwhile Staples has shut up shop in the UK to become an e-tailer. µ