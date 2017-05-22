Functional Apple-1 fails to make dude super rich at auction

A GERMAN AUCTION HOUSE has failed to get the best possible result for a punter who was looking to sell a rare, functioning Apple-1 computer, and turn it int a yacht or something.

We reported when the Apple 1 came onto the market. We had a look around our sofa cushions and checked to see if anyone owes us any money, but we knew we would not be able to compete here so we let the market dictate its price, and do what it normally does when an Apple thing comes to auction.

We reported that it was likely to sell for £250,000 and would not run iTunes. We did speculate that you might have been able to use it to clone yourself a mini Steve Wozniak, but that was just fantasy. It turns out that the £250k was fantasy too, as the auction place settled on a high bid of £100,000.

We would not sniff at that, but if we had already spent the quarter of a million of a quid in our minds we would have been sad, especially if anyone chose the moment that we heard the result to tell us that in 2014 Bonhams in New York sold an Apple-1 motherboard for £740,584.

Anyway, for their £100,000 someone has got themselves a nice little piece of history.

"According to the Apple-1 register, compiled by Mike Willegal, there are only 60 sets still in existence, and a mere eight in working order! This model has the serial number 01-0073 and is logged as the fourteenth in the register," said Team Breker, the German auction house as it listed the old tin box, cassette player, Sanyo monitor and potential Woz DNA harvest in March this year.

"The Apple-1 is already a legendary highlight of the great, young history of the computer." µ