AI Twitter bot gives us the leaders' debate we were denied

WITH THE deadline to vote in the general election just hours away, you may still be confused about how the two main parties have set out their stall, as they've declined to take part in any leadership debates.

But never fear, because the world of AI has intervened in the form of @TVDebateBot which puts a virtual Theresa May against a virtual Jeremy Corbyn in a head-to-head battle.

May: "My party's vision is clear: freeze the elderly, and then starve do... Corbyn: "This is one step too far. Justice for doggos.". #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/PWv7C5gGRJ — TV Debate Bot (@TVDebateBot) May 21, 2017

The designer, Jack (@jackweathr) told the INQUIRER: "The Twitter bot was sort of a joke for my friends and family. I got the format (and stole some of the content) from @TechnicallyRon, but really love @clickbaitrobot by @robmanuel and also really dislike Theresa May. I made a generator (http://jackweath.me/ge2017/ ) and thought a Twitter bot would be the perfect thing to make to procrastinate."

May: "The Matrix Reloaded was better than the first one". Corbyn: *no words*. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/WK4FfbYIdS — TV Debate Bot (@TVDebateBot) May 20, 2017

The design is "quite simple" if you know what you're doing. For the uninitiated, by the way, @clickbaitrobot is also fantastic and does exactly what it says on the tin. Behold.

UK Officials Said Peter Andre Held Ben Affleck's Hand Because He Has A Phobia Of Commodore Pets #PeterAndre pic.twitter.com/jabhuSwsrQ — Clickbait Robot (@clickbaitrobot) May 21, 2017

As for @TVDebateBot, Jack says it's pretty easy to do, and a reminder that - hey - the bots are going to take over at some point. "It's a pretty simple Python script that takes generates an image using the PIL/Pillow library, saves it and tweets after a set amount of time.

"The tweets can either be autogenerated, kind of like a word fill where we take a general start, action, details, connectors and endings and fill it with different categories of keywords and numbers (e.g. there's a 'vulnerable' group that gets put into sentences where the action is 'evil').

"It stores the autogenerated stuff alongside manually written conversations as JSON and the bot script checks this and tweets the latest unused tweet every hour." Bots are set to be big business, not just for practical reasons but silly ones too.

Take @freezeframebot which although a ridiculously simple concept, has had us in fits of laughter on more than one occasion (you have to watch a few to get the idea - it thrives or repetition).

You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/AO4UcEPdNO — Freeze Frame Bot (@freezeframebot) 17 February 2017

Meanwhile, the debate continues for "Theresa" and "Jeremy":

May: "Brexit has given the Government a mandate to include Nigel Farage in the Royal family tree". Corbyn: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/CUS6Uxj7n0 — TV Debate Bot (@TVDebateBot) May 21, 2017

Let it serve as a reminder that you have until MIDNIGHT TONIGHT to register for the election. It doesn't matter if you "don't care" or "don't understand", people have died through the years for the right to vote. Please, take a moment and click here - it takes two minutes and it doesn't mean you have to vote (but please vote too!)

By the way - did you know that registering to vote actually improves your credit rating? If that's not an argument in favour, we don't know what is. µ