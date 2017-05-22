HP Spectre X2: Kaby Lake-powered 2-in-1 sets sights on the Surface Pro

HP HAS FOR SOME REASON taken to Cannes Film Festival to unveil a refresh of its HP Spectre X2 laptop.

Improving on Core M-powered version before it, the HP Spectre X2 packs upgraded 7th-gen Intel Kaby Lake innards paired with Iris Plus graphics. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and upto a 1TB PCIe SSD

The 2-in-1, which measures in at just 7.7mm thick, also features a higher-resolution 12.3in 3000x2000 display and an updated copper-coloured kickstand and stainless steel hinge that provides "more durability" than than its previous attempt.

Battery life is quoted at eight hours, less than the 10-hours offered by 2015's model, but HP claims to make up for this with added Fast Charge technology which will juice the laptop to 50 per cent after just 30 minutes on charge.

Ports-wise, the HP Spectre X2 comes with a duo of USB-C connections. There's no USB 3.0, but HP says it will chuck a free dongle in the box, until Apple.

The new HP Spectre x2 also ships with a Windows Ink-certified Pen for doodling on the touchscreen display, and packs dual 13MP and 5MP front and rear-facing cameras, along with an IR camera for making use of Microsoft's Windows Hello authentication.

The HP Spectre X2 will be arrive in Europe next month starting at €1,599.

HP also unveiled a new version of the Envy 13 on Monday, kitting it out with USB-C, a dual-core i7 CPU, Intel HD 620 graphics, 8GB RAM and 128GB PCIe SSD. A new version of the 17in model has also been given an update under the hood, and comes with either a Full HD or 4K display.

A new Envy x360 15 has also been given its first outing at Cannes, with HP showing off its 15in Full HD IPS display, Windows Ink support and choice of Intel or AMD processor. µ