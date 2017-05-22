ExtraTorrent gets resurrected by fans

ANYONE HOLDING A PROLONGED SILENCE over the death of ExtraTorrent can chill and start talking, and probably start downloading again.

ExtraTorrent is back, according to an email we got this weekend from a group of people who claim to be associated with the original. The mail starts plainly enough, starting off with a new address for the site.

We checked that out, it is Extratorrent.cd and it works. There are options to register and login, which suggests that current users will still have access, and it appears to be stuffed with torrents and very ready to serve.

Although there is no mention of the fall and rise of ExtraTorrent on the site, our email does dish out a little, explaining that they are fans and have done this for the love.

"We are a group of uploaders & admin's from ExtraTorrent. As you know, SAM from ExtraTorrent pulled the plug yesterday and took all data offline under pressure from authorities. We were in deep shock & have been working hard to get it back online with all previous data," they say.

"We have successfully resurrected it back to it's glory at extratorrent.cd with all available data. It's live and new data is continuously being updated. Some small features are not yet working & we are getting it fixed as we speak. Our group had previously resurrected The Pirate Bay & KickAss Torrents (as kickass.cd) when these went offline. These sites are our home and we won't let anyone destroy them.

This is a bit awkward because it was only last week that ET closed its doors and told us to steer clear of any copycats or clones.

"ExtraTorrent with all mirrors goes offline.. We permanently erase all data. Stay away from fake ExtraTorrent websites and clones. Thx to all ET supporters and torrent community," it said.

We are a bit stuck here, because the best way for us to check whether this newly domained website is kosher is to download a movie from it. We know that that would be very naughty though, and could lead to Theresa May and a bunch of copyright bobbies turning up at our doorstep.

To be frank, we do not want that. µ