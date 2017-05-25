ExtraTorrent 2.0 is defiant in the face of critics

THE INQUIRER DOES NOT LIKE TO BE TAKEN FOR A MUG, nor does it like to be treated like a mug. After we reported that ExtraTorrent was back online, we were criticised for falling for spin and bullshit.

So we spoke to the dudes behind the email, behind the site and behind the controversy and asked them to explain themselves. Some other sites, like the piracy blog known as TorrentFreak, crowed that the new site was just a clone of some Pirate Bay stuff, and tried to make us look stupid.

While the suggestion is that the site is shady and set up by untrustworthy people, they claim to have connections to the original, and access to its databases.

"We are a team of coders, many of which were part of the original crew that managed ET (including Mods, Forum Administrators, and backend developers). We are not concerned about the copyright cops, because we firmly believe in Frank Herbert: ‘I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer'."

They added that they have been in contact with the ET admin who made the announcement about the shutdown and that this person does not approve of the resurrection. However, it seems that the punters do, so they will definitely carry on despite the critics.

"We had been in regular contact with SaM until we came up with this idea or bringing back ET. He opposes the idea for reasons i cannot disclose. Majority, but not all, of the user logins work, because the user database is from an year old backup. We have disabled registrations and login for the time being… Our stats and happy users speak for us :)".

So why do we find ourselves here? Well, we thought that we had covered this relaunch efficiently earlier this week when we reported that ExtraTorrent is back, according to an email we got this weekend from a group of people who claim to be associated with the original. The mail starts plainly enough, starting off with a new address for the site.

We checked that out, it is Extratorrent.cd and it works. There are options to register and login, which suggests that current users will still have access, and it appears to be stuffed with torrents and very ready to serve.

Although there is no mention of the fall and rise of ExtraTorrent on the site, our email does dish out a little, explaining that they are fans and have done this for the love.

"We are a group of uploaders & admin's from ExtraTorrent. As you know, SAM from ExtraTorrent pulled the plug yesterday and took all data offline under pressure from authorities. We were in deep shock & have been working hard to get it back online with all previous data," they say.

"We have successfully resurrected it back to it's glory at extratorrent.cd with all available data. It's live and new data is continuously being updated. Some small features are not yet working & we are getting it fixed as we speak. Our group had previously resurrected The Pirate Bay & KickAss Torrents (as kickass.cd) when these went offline. These sites are our home and we won't let anyone destroy them. µ