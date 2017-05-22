What you missed in tech last week: Microsoft coy on WannaCry patch, AMD launches 'Threadripper' CPU
LAST WEEK saw Microsoft dominate headlines on INQ after it was revealed that the firm had allegedly been sitting on a patch for Windows XP that could have prevented the crippling WannaCry ransomware attack.
Microsoft hasn't admitted this, though, and when INQ asked it whether it has been sitting on a patch since February, the firm failed to answer our questions.
The firm quickly changed the subject, and days later confirmed that Linux distros won't run on its newly-announced Windows 10 S operating system. The firm explained: "Just because an 'app' comes from the Windows Store does NOT automatically mean that it's safe & suitable for running in Windows 10 S."
We've rounded up the top 10 stories from last week below. µ
Microsoft goes all Sean Spicer when we ask about WannaCry XP patching
An illustrated guide to why we slag them off on an almost daily basis
AMD 'Threadripper' CPU eyes Intel's Core i9 with 16 cores and 32 threads
Chipmaker extends Ryzen line-up with 'world's fastest' desktop CPU
Yahoo is killing its Mail app for Windows 10 UWP next week
Another UWP app bites the dust
Nintendo just patched a big 'eff you' out of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Eff you right back
Indian teen makes 'world's smallest satellite' for NASA
It's hip to be square
Intel Skylake-X leak suggests first Core i9 CPUs are coming this year
Chipmaker is setting sights on AMD with new high-end desktop CPU range, maybe
Chrome bug allows hackers to easily steal your Windows credentials
Researcher warns that flaw poses a 'significant threat' to large companies
Microsoft confirms Linux distros and other cools stuff won't run on Windows 10 S
'We know we said UWPs, but it's not all UWPs'
ExtraTorrent has shut down for good and taken mirrors with it
Pirate site has fallen on its cutlass
MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake CPU tipped for WWDC unveiling
Apple also expected to show off new 12in MacBook and MacBook Air devices
