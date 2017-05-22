What you missed in tech last week: Microsoft coy on WannaCry patch, AMD launches 'Threadripper' CPU

Last week saw Microsoft ignore INQ's questions on WannaCry patching

LAST WEEK saw Microsoft dominate headlines on INQ after it was revealed that the firm had allegedly been sitting on a patch for Windows XP that could have prevented the crippling WannaCry ransomware attack.

Microsoft hasn't admitted this, though, and when INQ asked it whether it has been sitting on a patch since February, the firm failed to answer our questions.

The firm quickly changed the subject, and days later confirmed that Linux distros won't run on its newly-announced Windows 10 S operating system. The firm explained: "Just because an 'app' comes from the Windows Store does NOT automatically mean that it's safe & suitable for running in Windows 10 S."

Microsoft goes all Sean Spicer when we ask about WannaCry XP patching

AMD 'Threadripper' CPU eyes Intel's Core i9 with 16 cores and 32 threads

Yahoo is killing its Mail app for Windows 10 UWP next week

Nintendo just patched a big 'eff you' out of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Indian teen makes 'world's smallest satellite' for NASA

Intel Skylake-X leak suggests first Core i9 CPUs are coming this year

Chrome bug allows hackers to easily steal your Windows credentials

Microsoft confirms Linux distros and other cools stuff won't run on Windows 10 S

ExtraTorrent has shut down for good and taken mirrors with it

MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake CPU tipped for WWDC unveiling

