Developer releases a WannaCry cure-all for Windows XP

You can try and unlock the WannaCry menace with help from GitHub

HEY THERE YOU CRAZY CAT, IT'S FRIDAY AFTERNOON and what do you have going on? Why don't you download a potential recovery tool for WannaCry and spend all weekend telling your mates about it.

WannaCry brought the NHS to its knees faster than a series of very dodgy curries and a period of non-hand washing. It demands a ransom from infected users so its bad news if you get a dose of it.

Fortunately, there are a myriad of security firms offering advice and guidance on what to do if you got it, and what you should do if you don't want it. Microsoft has also released a patch for the problem, which is only just.

Over at GitHub, developer Adrien Guinet has published a programme which can decrypt files locked by the ransomware, however the blooming thing only works for Windows XP. Perhaps that is where it is most critically needed.

There are no guarantees here, and Guinet said that users are going to rely on a bit of luck and trial and error.

"This software has only been tested and known to work under Windows XP. In order to work, your computer must not have been rebooted after being infected," he said. "Please also note that you need some luck for this to work, and so it might not work in every cases!"

When it works the tool can find the decrypt key and unlock your goodies. But again, you are going to have to be lucky to pull this off.

"This software allows to recover the prime numbers of the RSA private key that are used by Wanacry. It does so by searching for them in the wcry.exe process. This is the process that generates the RSA private key. The main issue is that the CryptDestroyKey and CryptReleaseContext does not erase the prime numbers from memory before freeing the associated memory," explains Guinet.

"If you are lucky (that is the associated memory hasn't been reallocated and erased), these prime numbers might still be in memory. That's what this software tries to achieve." µ