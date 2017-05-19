Mozilla confirms that Flash will be 'Ask to Activate' starting with Firefox 55

Nice to see a Fox putting something IN the bin for a change

MOZILLA HAS taken another big step on the road to finally eradicating that puss-oozing skank Flash from the face of the earth.

As planned, from Firefox 55, the malevolent has-been plug-in will be "Ask to Activate" meaning that each instance of Flash content will require authorisation to play. So, you know, just… don't.

Flash, created by Adobe who continue to maintain it for security reasons until such time as they can kill it off, has been slowly dropped by the major browser makers. It's now completely gone from Google Chrome (unless you fiddle under the hood) and Opera, is Click to Play in Internet Explorer, and never existed in Microsoft Edge. Not that anyone cares about Edge.

Flash was spared the chopping block when other NPAPI (Netscape heritage) plug-ins were blocked last year, but now the time has come for the bloated corpse of web animation past to receive yet more marching orders.

The move will also mean that, de facto, Firefox will now automatically favour HTML5 content, bringing it into line with its rivals.

Additionally, Flash will now be blocked from loading altogether outside a normal HTTP or HTTPS environment. So no more playing locally sourced files (SWF) or ones stored on a server somewhere such as FTP or WEBDAV.

Firefox 55 will also be the first version to move directly from Nightly builds to Beta, after the ditching of the Aurora channel.

In the current notes for the Nightly builds, it says: "Pending results of experiment, Flash will be marked as click-to-activate by default starting soon in nightly. Pending results of SHIELD study this will ride to 55 release," adding: "Reminder: when Firefox 52 is released (1 week!), non-Flash plugins are not supported by default"

M02!//@ will be releasing Firefox 55 on 8 August, but beta users can already fall for its Flash free charms.

As for Flash, in 2015, the once all-conquering plug-in required 79 security patches. In a month. A MONTH! In software terms, it is now Trigger's broom. µ