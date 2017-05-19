Surface Pro 4 successor leaks ahead of 23 May unveiling

MICROSOFT WILL UNVEIL a new Surface Pro hybrid next week, but it won't be the much-rumoured Surface Pro 5.

So says notorious tipster Evan Blass, who writes on Venturebeat that Microsoft will unveil the 'Surface Pro' - sans number - at its launch event in Shanghai next week.

The device will look pretty much identical to 2015's Surface Pro 4, and won't offer much in the way of upgrades. Instead, changes will be "mainly internal", according to Blass, which suggests the Microsoft will kit out the hybrid with new 7th-gen Intel Kaby Lake chip.

The leaked images suggest that Microsoft is bringing the its Alcantara fabric-covered keyboard to the Surface Pro range. This was previously exclusive to the signature edition Surface Pro Keyboard, but this will reportedly now be made the default Surface Pro keyboard.

The keyboards and an updated Surface Pen will be offered in the new colour scheme adopted by the Surface Laptop, too: Charcoal, Burgundy, Platinum, and Teal.

The images also show that, despite the fact its 2017, the new Surface Pro will offer any USB-C connections and will instead stick with USB 3.0.

Blass Notes that, despite rumours about a Surface Book 2, this won't make its debut at next week's event.

News of Microsoft refreshing its Surface Pro line-up comes amid rumours that Apple is preparing to update its MacBook range. According to reports, the firm will take to next month's WWDC to unveil a new MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake internals, a refresh of Apple's 12in MacBook and an update to the 13in MacBook Air, which hasn't seen an upgrade since 2015. µ