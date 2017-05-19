Microsoft confirms Linux distros and other cools stuff won't run on Windows 10 S

THAT THING you were planning to do that makes Microsoft's newly announced Windows 10 S a bit easier to swallow? Yeah, that's not going to work.

The new slimmed down version of Windows, designed to take on the rise of the Google Chromebook as an education tool, is wing-clipped by its ability to run only programs from the Windows Store - so-called Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps.

That was a potential lifeline for some, as a number of Linux distros, including Ubuntu, popular with those trying to escape the clutches of Windows 10, recently announced they would be making themselves available in Windows 10.

Turns out, Microsoft already thought of that.

In a blog post entitled 'Will Linux distro's run on Windows 10 S?' - and yes, that possessive apostrophe appears not once, but twice, Rich Turner of Microsoft Developers gives a fairly emphatic response.

"Many people have asked "You just announced that Linux distro's are coming to the Windows Store - will they run on Windows 10 S?"

The answer is No!

"Just because an 'app' comes from the Windows Store does NOT automatically mean that it's safe & suitable for running in Windows 10 S. There are some apps that are not allowed to run on Windows 10 S, including all command-line apps, shells and Consoles."

The argument, and it's actually not a daft one, is that it would defeat the object of Windows S, which is to provide a safe, walled garden environment. So that means no command lines, no alternative runtimes, no registry hacks, yadda yadda.

In short - if you want to mess around under the hood, do some basic biology. No wait, that's something else. If you want to mess around under the hood, get a proper version of Windows. This is not for you.

What it will be good for, however, is writing "under the hood stuff" for export to other devices such as IoT creations. So if you're looking to teach code, great. If you're looking to make code, great. If you're looking to execute code, definitely not for you.

We suspect it won't be long until someone works out how to root/jailbreak these devices to run a full version of Windows, and if they can do that, they can run just about anything. So enjoy it while it lasts, Microsoft. µ