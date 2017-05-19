Asus teases Ryzen-powered gaming laptop ahead of Computex

PC MAKER Asus has teased a Ryzen-powered gaming laptop ahead of its unveiling at this year's Computex.

The teaser, spotted by Overclock3D, arrives as a 30-second-video on the firm's Republic of Gamers (ROG) YouTube channel, and while it doesn't give much away, it all-but-confirms that Asus will the first to market with a Ryzen-powered laptop.

The video (below) shows a laptop sitting in front of Ryzen's circular logo, and features the tag-line "something has awakened". A #Computex2017 hashtag confirms that the device will see an official unveiling at the Taipei tech show, which kicks off in just two week's time.

Naturally, Asus hasn't revealed anything else about the upcoming ROG laptop, and while we've asked it for more details, it's unlikely going to give any up.

AMD, meanwhile, has confirmed that its 'Raven Ridge' APU, which combines a CPU and integrated Vega GPU into a single chip, will debut in laptops - ranging from ultraportables to gaming machines - this year, but these aren't expected to appear until nearer the autumn at the earliest.

PC World speculates that, given this is the case, the Asus ROG Ryzen laptop might use a more "straightforward", and as-yet-unannounced mobile variant of AMD's standard Ryzen CPUs. Either that, or consumer Vega will launch around the same time as the Frontier Edition, which is aimed at "data scientists, immersion engineers, and product designers", according to Asus.

Or, of course, the ROG Ryzen laptop won't actually be released until much later in the year.

Earlier this week, AMD took the wraps off of a powerful consumer and workstation microprocessor called 'Threadripper' - a 16-core, 32-thread monster intended for the most enthusiastic of enthusiasts, and workstations for applications requiring heavyweight multi-core, multi-threaded microprocessors. µ