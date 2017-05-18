ExtraTorrent has shut down for good and taken mirrors with it

ExtraTorrent has sunk itself somewhere off the coast of copyright

IF YOU WERE PLANNING to try and comprehend irony by watching a leaked film that sensationalises the kind of piracy that kills people via ExtraTorrent this weekend you are ship out of luck.

ExtraTorrent, in what we can only assume is an unrelated decision, has announced that it is the end of its days and that that is definitely the last we will hear of it. This will probably lead to whoops of joy from people like Sylvester Stallone, and Disney, but grumbles from people who like ExtraTorrent and appreciated what it did.

"ExtraTorrent has shut down permanently," says the bleak note on the site that until only yesterday would have let you watch that Hollywood movie where Matt Damon grows his hair and saves the whole of China or something just by being awesome.

"ExtraTorrent with all mirrors goes offline.. We permanently erase all data. Stay away from fake ExtraTorrent websites and clones. Thx to all ET supporters and torrent community.

"ET was a place to be…"

That last bit is probably good advice, but we imagine that ET users will already know their way through piracy waters and that this might only register as a splash on the plank of the wider market.

We last reported on ExtraTorrent in 2013 when the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) suggested that it was stepping in the way of companies who legitimately make money in this manner.

"We highlight certain sites that are so central to the activities of a particular society that they almost single-handedly prevent the development of a legitimate online music marketplace," the RIAA said in a statement penned by EVP Neil Turkewitz back then.

"Others actively champion their supposed subversiveness by proclaiming to be advocates for freedom of expression while undermining the careers of creators whose very existence is based on expression".

For what it is worth, if you live in the UK your ISP was probably blocking the site anyway. µ