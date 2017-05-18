British prison turns on anti-drone force field

A BRITISH PRISON IS PUTTING UP A VIRTUAL drone forcefield that will take the flying b*stards out of the sky and out of the bringing in contraband market. The Channel Island jail is doing this with the assistance of a UK outfit called Drone Defence.

Drone Defence admits that its system is taking the lead on prison drone nets in the UK, linking to a number of reports about it on its Twitter feed. We have asked us to send them our way. If they send it by drone we promise to smash it out of the sky with a shovel.

Drone Defence takes keeping drones out of things very seriously. Way back in 2015 it was letting off a big warning about the bastards, explaining that the technology threatens us in many ways.

"There is a clear risk to business with drone being used to steal IP, damage infrastructure or gather sensitive data about your business operations," it said.

"However, the greatest fear is what happens if a terrorist organisation uses drone technology to attack a major public event. Explosives or CBRN payload delivered at a major sporting event would have a devastating effect. With the world watching imagine the effect of a multiple terrorist drone attack on the start of the London Marathon. These risks are unacceptable and require treating."

Drone Defence treats them of course, and it explains that it has a crack team of drone experts and ex-service people who can carry out a mock drone attack something and expose a lot of threats.

You can see why a jail might be interested in this. People in prison have needs and they go to many lengths to meet them. This includes smuggling phones around in the bottoms, which thanks to large screens must be coming an unpopular option.

"This is the first time this technology has been used in any prison anywhere in the world," said prison governor David Matthews in an interview with the Telegraph.

"I would like to see it adopted in other UK prisons because it has become a significant problem there. Drones can carry weapons, contraband, mobile phones and drugs. This is about prevention."

We reported on "the Drone is the new bumhole problem" last year when the boys in blue caught one in the act of dropping off a heck load of mobile phones, legal highs and class B drugs. Criminals may have been busy cancelling plans for the weekend when that happened, but the police were glad to have taken out the winged threat.

"These recovered drones carried a substantial amount of Class B drugs, legal highs and a large quantity of mobile phones. We are able to intercept them thanks to the vigilance of officers and the public," said detective chief inspector Steve Heatley.

"We work closely with the prison service to gather intelligence in order to carry out proactive operations to arrest and prosecute such offenders. I would urge anyone with information about these events to contact the police or Crimestoppers to help us to identify those responsible."

Anyone with genuine concerns about drones delivery drugs to people with facial tattoos and an enforced lack of liberty probably needs to get themselves a very possessive eagle for a neighbour, or something, or just call up Drone Defence and throw some money at it.

Drone Defence might lay out a version of its Sky Fence and its signal jamming capabilities at your doorstep. That's the service that the Les Nicolles prison on Guernsey is getting, according to the Telegraph and Drone Defence.

"It disrupts the control network between the flyer and the drone. The drone then activates return to home mode and it will then fly back to the position where it had signal with its flyer," said Founder and CEO Richard Gill.

"Someone described it as the final piece in a prison's security puzzle. I think it could have a significant worldwide impact." µ