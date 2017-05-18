Nintendo just patched a big 'eff you' out of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

JAPANESE GAMES COMPANY Nintendo has quietly patched a little bit of offensive content out of Mario Kart.

Blink and you missed it, or spot it and become mortally offended, the offensive little incident saw one of the drivers, a lady one, raise a fist in what could be called an "eff you" gesture. Someone must have told Nintendo that "hey, kids play this". Or something.

When we saw the headlines we presumed that someone was getting the classic British retort known as the Vs, the finger, or the wanker sign. It is none of those, it was a fist, admittedly a raised fist and a hand clasped to an arm, but not the most offensive thing that we can imagine.

However, it is pretty offensive in some places. A report on International Business Times says that if you repeat the gesture in Brazil, Colombia and Malta, well, you won't be making any new friends anyway.

Nintendo's patch information reveals little about the change, and even now you know the change is easy to miss. "Inkling Girl's animation has been adjusted", it said as it attempted to cool down those sunny marketplaces.

Someone has posted screenshots of the change on to the NeoGaf forums and even there it is hard to see the change, unless you know what you are, or more precisely aren't, looking for. One reader got it though, exclaiming: "I was wondering why they had her saying f**k you so happily lol".

Other respondents said that Nintendo has done this before with Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. In that game the character Bowser celebrates victory by making a gesture that is unfriendly in the US in the UK. It looks like he is giving us the finger, but it's 16-bit, so Bowser can go and f**k himself. µ