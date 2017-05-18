Google teams with HTC and Lenovo to launch standalone Daydream VR headsets

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED that it's working on standalone Daydream virtual reality (VR) headsets, with HTC and Lenovo signed up to build them.

The upcoming PC and smartphone-free headsets, which Google claims makes "getting into VR as easy as putting the things on", are enabled by a new tracking technology dubbed WorldSense, a positional tracking system that uses sensors in the device itself, rather than requiring external cameras, sensors and cables.

Google didn't delve into much more detail about WorldSense, which uses but tech from Google's Tango augmented reality (AR) platform, but was quick to announce that it's worked with Qualcomm to create a standalone headset reference design based on the firm's Snapdragon 835 chip, while HTC and Lenovo are both working on standalone Daydream headsets that will be available to buy later this year.

HTC has promptly revealed that its version of the Daydream headset would be called "Vive Standalone," and while it hasn't revealed much else, a promo page for the cable-free headset promises a "simplistic, lightweight and portable" design and "precise movement tracking."

There's no word yet as to how much standalone Daydream VR handsets will fetch, but reports suggest they will fetch around $300 (£230).

Google ain't binning its old, smartphone-based Daydream platform just yet, and announced during its I/O keynote on Wednesday that LG's next, as-yet-unannounced flagship smartphone would support Daydream, with an update set to bring support to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ this summer.

Android O also got its first official outing during I/O, with Google touting the operating stystem's improved security, performance and stability credentials. It's available to download in beta now, with the firm promising a full release later this year. µ