Android O launches in beta with focus on tackling malicious apps

GOOGLE HAS SHOWN OFF its upcoming Android O operating system, which is now available to download in beta.

Android O ain't about flashy features, and instead Google is hoping to improve the user experience through "vitals", which will see it focus on improvements to battery life, stability and security.

To start, the firm is looking to finally crack down on Android malware with the launch of Google Play Protect, which will show users when their apps have been scanned for dodginess and removes any apps that might be harmful.

"Play Protect is built into every device with Google Play, is always updating, and automatically takes action to keep your data and device safe, so you don't have to lift a finger," Dave Burke, VP of engineering at Google said.

"Play Protect detects and removes apps that might be harmful. And with more than 50 billion apps scanned every day, our machine learning systems are always on the lookout for new risks."

Operating system optimisations will make the boot time on Android twice as fast, according to Google, while "extensive changes to runtime" will make all Android apps faster by default. The firm will also put "wise limits" on background activity such as location tracking and execution, in a bid to preserve battery life and memory.

Google also launched Play Console Dashboard, which will show devs what's causing their apps to perform badly, and offer tips as to how issues can be fixed.

Beyond that, Google didn't show us much new. It demoed Android O's picture-in-picture mode, which made its debut in the dev preview back in March, along Smart Text Selection, Autofill in apps and Notification Dots - which are exactly like the irritating app badges found on iOS.

One of the biggest cheers at I/O happened Google announced that Android O would also support the Kotlin programming language.

The Android O beta is available to download from today and will be available for everyone later this year. You can sign up to download the beta preview here.

Google also gave a sneak peak of 'Android Go' during its I/O keynote, a stripped-back version of its mobile OS that will optimise the latest release of Android to run on entry-level devices. It will ship on smartphones packing less than 1GB RAM, complete with a rebuilt set of Google apps that use less memory, storage and data. µ