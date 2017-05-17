Android now has more than two billion active users

GOOGLE HAS BOASTED that its Android mobile operating system is now installed on more than two billion active devices.

The milestone, which was announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the firm's I/O keynote on Wednesday, comes just eight months after the company announced that it had hit 1.4 billion users.

It doesn't come as a surprise, though, as Android's share of the mobile market continues to grow, and claimed a record 88 per cent of the global market back in November 2016. iOS, meanwhile, bagged just 12.1 per cent of the market.

Google's I/O keynote is expected to see the official unveiling of the next version of Android. Dubbed Android 8.0, or 'O', we already know a fair bit about the upcoming release, with Google having released a developer preview back in March.

Google has said that Android O puts a "big priority" on improving battery life, with the upcoming release set to limit how much apps can do in the background. You can also expect easier-to-manage notifications, a picture-in-picture mode like than seen on Android TV and a handful of security improvements, including an update to Android WebView.

We might also find out what will be the official sweet-treat-themed name of Android O later on today. INQ's money is on 'opal fruits'.

Rumour has it that Google will also announce Assistant for iOS during its I/O keynote. While this won't have the deep integration seen on Android, users will be able to use it to access content in YouTube and other Google apps, according to a report at Bloomberg. However, the same report claims that it will only be available in the US at launch. µ