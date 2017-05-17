DC rail station screens start showing porn on the afternoon commute

DIGITAL VIDEO SCREENS are a staple of the modern world, and when it goes wrong, it's really… really funny. Like when they play porn, for example.

The incident in question happened on Tuesday night in Washington DC's Union Station transport hub. A woman, who has since taken down the video, told the Washington Post that she was shocked when, just after 5.30pm, the display of the usual banal mixture of adverts for diabetes treatments and E! Headlines (come on, we're guessing, but we bet we're right) changed to what appeared to be a video from everyone's favourite ham-wham-scanner Pornhub.

The screen outside a branch of Chipotle, best known for making stuff come out a completely different orifice, apparently started showing some pretty heavy skinflick action.

"I was pretty speechless. I couldn't believe this was happening in public and especially during rush hour," gushed the woman, speaking to the Washington Post. "I mean, it was really explicit porn being shown on this huge screen and no one could turn it off."

"What the hell is this" ejaculated one man apparently never having seen a dinkle or a fou-fou before, while another more matter-of-fact (now protected) Tweet said, "The monitors at Union Station just started playing Pornhub".

Beverley Swaim-Staley, president and CEO of the Union Station Redevelopment Corp, whose job is to make the erection rise again, said of the screens managers: "We've asked them to certainly investigate the incident to make sure this doesn't happen again,"

The touchscreens can be operated by users, but the advertising content in pumped in separately, and there's nothing here that could be classed as a turn-off.

Swaim-Staley said that although there had been no previous reports since the screens penetrated the new face of the new station concourse a few months ago, they are at it 24 hours a day, and so there's no guarantee that this hasn't happened before when no-one was watching.

Perhaps this time, the screens wanted to you to watch.

Something similar happened in New York in September when some kiosks operated by LinkNYC started showing some cyber nasty. In fact, it's everywhere. Even unlisted on YouTube.

In any case, an investigation is underway, and the fate of the screen will be decided later, in the meantime, Swaim-Staley has asked to continually have it off until the investigation is complete, however exhaustive that is. µ