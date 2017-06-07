Amazon's duo of Alexa-equipped tablets go on sale in the UK

EVERYTHING SELLER Amazon has announced that it's new Alexa-equipped tablets are now available to buy in the UK.

The new Amazon Fire 7, which comes with an "improved" 7in IPS display, a thinner and lighter design and, an extra hour of battery life can be picked up for £49.99 with 8GB storage, or for £59.99 with 16GB.

There's also a new Fire HD 8 tablet, which packs an 8in HD display, a quad-core processor, up to 12 hours of battery life and 16GB of storage expandable up to support for up to 256GB. This has been slapped with a £79.99 price tag, making it a tenner cheaper than the last-gen mode.

The two tablets are the first to arrive in the UK with Alexa built-in, allowing Brits to bark commands at their Fire tablet for the first time.

Unlike the Echo, Amazon's tablets cannot be woken up by saying "Alexa", and instead be activated by holding down the tablet's physical home button, in the same way that Siri or Google Assistant are activated on smartphones and tablets.

Amazon is pretty pleased with itself, and Kevin Keith, general manager of Fire tablets at Amazon, swooned: "We think customers should expect more from their tablet - better hardware, more features, access to tons of great content - but shouldn't have to pay a premium for it.

"Our approach is to offer premium products at non-premium prices. The all-new Fire 7 is thinner and lighter, offers an improved display, longer battery life, and better Wi-Fi connectivity - while keeping the same low price of £49.99. For only £30 more, the all-new Fire HD 8 offers a vibrant 8in HD widescreen display, up to 12 hours of battery life, faster performance, and 16 GB of storage.

"Plus, both tablets include Alexa—it's an incredible value we think customers will love."

Kids editions of the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8, which cost £99.99 and £129.99, come with a two-year warranty, a year of free downloads of children's movies, games, apps and books, and a protective case. µ